Spotify Beats Streaming Fraud Lawsuit Over Claims Of Fake Drake Plays

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Spotify has scored a major legal win after a U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing the streaming giant of allowing “billions” of fake streams to inflate plays for artists including Drake.

The proposed class action, filed in November 2025 by rapper RBX (real name Eric Dwayne Collins), alleged that Spotify failed to curb widespread bot activity, claiming a significant portion of Drake’s streams were artificially generated. The lawsuit argued that these alleged fake streams diverted royalty payments away from other artists.

However, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton dismissed the case on June 22, ruling that the plaintiff had not provided sufficient evidence to support the claims or demonstrate that Spotify had a legal duty to protect him from third-party bot activity. The judge also found the complaint too narrowly focused on a single artist and unclear in showing how the alleged fraud caused measurable harm.

Drake, who was frequently referenced in the complaint, was not named as a defendant and was not accused of wrongdoing.

Spotify has consistently denied benefiting from artificial streaming, stating it invests heavily in systems to detect and remove fake plays and protect artist payouts.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the plaintiff may file an amended complaint.