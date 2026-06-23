Stubhub Fined By UK Regulars Over Hidden Ticketing Fees

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – StubHub has been fined nearly £900,000 by the UK’s competition watchdog after it was found to have used illegal “hidden” fees when selling tickets to fans.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ruled that the ticket resale platform failed to display the full price upfront, instead adding mandatory charges such as service and delivery fees at the final stage of checkout — a practice known as “drip pricing.”

As part of the enforcement action, StubHub UK has also been ordered to refund more than 50,000 customers, with payouts averaging around £10 per transaction and totaling more than £590,000.

The CMA found that the practice affected customers purchasing tickets between April and December 2025, breaching UK consumer protection laws designed to ensure pricing transparency.

CMA official Emma Cochrane said the decision sends a clear warning to the industry, stating: “Hitting customers with hidden fees is illegal… it’s not fair to draw people in with what looks like a good deal, only for them to find the real price is higher at checkout.”

StubHub admitted breaking the law and agreed to settle the case, which resulted in a reduced financial penalty.