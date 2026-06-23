Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Announce Partnership With Rough Trade

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sweet Relief Musicians Fund is proud to announce a new partnership with Rough Trade as the iconic global independent music retailer celebrates its 50th anniversary. The collaboration will introduce an integrated donation program across Rough Trade’s US platform, giving customers a simple and meaningful way to directly support musicians and music industry professionals in need. Through standalone digital products and optional checkout add-ons, similar in spirit to Sweet Relief’s Add-A-Buck model, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening and sustaining the independent music community. Together, Sweet Relief and Rough Trade aim to create new opportunities for music fans to give back to the artists and industry workers who shape culture around the world.

On the partnership with Rough Trade, Aric Steinberg, Executive Director of Sweet Relief, shares, “We’re huge fans of Rough Trade, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to raise funds for our music community in need. It’s exciting and gratifying to see such a storied and respected company recognize the importance and urgency of our mission, and to step up to help in such a meaningful way. We’re looking forward to more creative collaborations designed to help our musicians and music industry workers in need of emergency financial assistance due to a physical or mental health emergency.”

Stephen Godfroy, Co-Owner at Rough Trade adds, “At Rough Trade, music has always been about more than commerce, it’s about community, connection, and the people who dedicate their lives to creating the records that shape our culture. We’re proud to partner with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and give our customers simple ways to contribute, whether through round-ups, direct donations or future initiatives still to come. Supporting artists and music workers in times of need feels entirely aligned with what Rough Trade has stood for over the past fifty years.”