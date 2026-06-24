Chelsea Wolfe Releases Double Single – Announces US And European Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed musician, songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist Chelsea Wolfe releases two captivating new songs, “The Dark” and “Death is Not the End” via Loma Vista Recordings. The two songs are her first brand new music since 2024’s acclaimed She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, and arrive as the first taste of Wolfe’s upcoming 8th studio album. Chelsea Wolfe also announces a mammoth 43-date tour of the US and Europe from September through the end of 2026. See full tour dates below.
Wolfe returns with new music at the center of a world that she is only beginning to reveal. “The Dark” and “Death is Not the End” arrive after a week of fan speculation, sparked by cryptic imagery, fragments of sound, and the shadowy visual language teased by Heretic Parfum across its socials.
Fans quickly caught on that the mystery figure was indeed Wolfe, leading them to GHOSTS, Heretic Parfum’s collection of five spectral fragrances and the storied fragrance brand’s first partnership with a musician. Featuring Wolfe as the face of the campaign, the musical soundscapes for the launch were crafted from Wolfe’s new material, giving fans their first glimpse into the sound and feeling of what is coming next.
Wolfe has become one of the most singular artists in the world, moving fluidly between doom metal, folk, industrial, electronic music, and spectral balladry. She has collaborated with artists including Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Xiu Xiu, and Converge, had her music featured in HBO’s Game of Thrones, co-wrote the score for the A24 horror film X with Tyler Bates and turned heads at last year’s Ann Demeulemeester show at Paris Fashion Week.
Known for building immersive worlds where darkness and beauty are indistinguishable, Wolfe has cultivated a devoted global following through music that explores transformation, spirituality, grief, longing, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. With these new songs and GHOSTS arriving in close succession, she opens the door to a new chapter that feels unmistakably her own.
As she gears up to release more new music this summer, she will headline the esteemed ArcTanGent festival later this summer before embarking on her headline tour.
Chelsea Wolfe Live Dates
August 20 – Bristol, UK – ArcTangent Festival
Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Curran Theatre
Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre
Sep 19 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre
Sep 20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Sep 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
Sep 24 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Sep 25 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
Sep 26 – St. Paul, MN – The Fitzgerald Theater
Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
Sep 29 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
Sep 30 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Jack White Theatre
Oct 5 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Oct 6 – New York, NY – The Town Hall
Oct 8 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Oct 9 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
Oct 10 – Washington, DC – Sixth & I
Oct 12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Oct 16 – Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre
Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Oct 20 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Oct 21 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre
21 Nov – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
23 Nov – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast
24 Nov – Hamburg, DE – Große Freiheit 36
25 Nov – Copenhagen, DK – Vega
27 Nov – Oslo, NO – Betong
28 Nov – Stockholm, SE – Vasateatern
30 Nov – Tallinn, EE – Helitehas
02 Dec – Vilnius, LT – LOFTAS
03 Dec – Warsaw, PL – Progresja
05 Dec – Prague, CZ – ARCHA+
06 Dec – Vienna, AT – Budocenter
07 Dec – Budapest, HU – Akvárium Klub
09 Dec – Mannheim, DE – Capitol
11 Dec – Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son
12 Dec – Milan, IT – Live Club
13 Dec – Munich, DE – Isarphilharmonie
15 Dec – Antwerp, BE – Trix
16 Dec – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris
19 Dec – Athens, GR – FLOYD