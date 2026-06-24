Chelsea Wolfe Releases Double Single – Announces US And European Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed musician, songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist Chelsea Wolfe releases two captivating new songs, “The Dark” and “Death is Not the End” via Loma Vista Recordings. The two songs are her first brand new music since 2024’s acclaimed She Reaches Out to She Reaches Out to She, and arrive as the first taste of Wolfe’s upcoming 8th studio album. Chelsea Wolfe also announces a mammoth 43-date tour of the US and Europe from September through the end of 2026. See full tour dates below.

Wolfe returns with new music at the center of a world that she is only beginning to reveal. “The Dark” and “Death is Not the End” arrive after a week of fan speculation, sparked by cryptic imagery, fragments of sound, and the shadowy visual language teased by Heretic Parfum across its socials.

Fans quickly caught on that the mystery figure was indeed Wolfe, leading them to GHOSTS, Heretic Parfum’s collection of five spectral fragrances and the storied fragrance brand’s first partnership with a musician. Featuring Wolfe as the face of the campaign, the musical soundscapes for the launch were crafted from Wolfe’s new material, giving fans their first glimpse into the sound and feeling of what is coming next.

Wolfe has become one of the most singular artists in the world, moving fluidly between doom metal, folk, industrial, electronic music, and spectral balladry. She has collaborated with artists including Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Xiu Xiu, and Converge, had her music featured in HBO’s Game of Thrones, co-wrote the score for the A24 horror film X with Tyler Bates and turned heads at last year’s Ann Demeulemeester show at Paris Fashion Week.

Known for building immersive worlds where darkness and beauty are indistinguishable, Wolfe has cultivated a devoted global following through music that explores transformation, spirituality, grief, longing, and the unseen forces that shape our lives. With these new songs and GHOSTS arriving in close succession, she opens the door to a new chapter that feels unmistakably her own.

As she gears up to release more new music this summer, she will headline the esteemed ArcTanGent festival later this summer before embarking on her headline tour.

Chelsea Wolfe Live Dates

August 20 – Bristol, UK – ArcTangent Festival

Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Curran Theatre

Sep 18 – Seattle, WA – The Moore Theatre

Sep 19 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre

Sep 20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sep 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

Sep 24 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Sep 25 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

Sep 26 – St. Paul, MN – The Fitzgerald Theater

Sep 28 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

Sep 29 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Sep 30 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Jack White Theatre

Oct 5 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Oct 6 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

Oct 8 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Oct 9 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

Oct 10 – Washington, DC – Sixth & I

Oct 12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Oct 16 – Dallas, TX – Texas Theatre

Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Oct 20 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Oct 21 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

21 Nov – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

23 Nov – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

24 Nov – Hamburg, DE – Große Freiheit 36

25 Nov – Copenhagen, DK – Vega

27 Nov – Oslo, NO – Betong

28 Nov – Stockholm, SE – Vasateatern

30 Nov – Tallinn, EE – Helitehas

02 Dec – Vilnius, LT – LOFTAS

03 Dec – Warsaw, PL – Progresja

05 Dec – Prague, CZ – ARCHA+

06 Dec – Vienna, AT – Budocenter

07 Dec – Budapest, HU – Akvárium Klub

09 Dec – Mannheim, DE – Capitol

11 Dec – Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son

12 Dec – Milan, IT – Live Club

13 Dec – Munich, DE – Isarphilharmonie

15 Dec – Antwerp, BE – Trix

16 Dec – Paris, FR – Casino de Paris

19 Dec – Athens, GR – FLOYD