D.C. Musicians And Venues Rally To Restore Ticket Price Cap In Resale Bill

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, at 11 am, DC Councilmember Charles Allen (Ward 6) will take the stage at the historic Lincoln Theatre with a broad coalition of DC’s live entertainment industry to build support for restoring a critical provision in Councilmember Allen’s RESALE Act – soon up for a vote before the full Council. The legislation was encouragingly approved at a recent Committee vote this week, but without a critical price cap limiting how much a live entertainment ticket can be re-sold for.

Big tech scalpers use illegal BOTs to grab tickets immediately before real fans and post them on websites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek, and Ticketmaster at a far higher cost. The cap has been an effective tool in other jurisdictions to stop runaway markups that drive profits on these platforms – none of which goes back to the artist, venue or DC’s tax base.

Musicians Andrew McMahon and Bartees Strange, storied DC venues including the 9:30 Club, Black Cat, The Anthem, Howard Theatre, Union Stage, Hamilton Live, Songbyrd, GALA Theatre, Arena Stage, Atlas Performing Arts Center, and more will rally in support of restoring a 10% ticket resale price cap when the full Council votes on the bill in the coming weeks.

• When: Thursday, June 25. Doors open at 10:30 am, event at 11 am

• Where: The Lincoln Theater | 1215 U Street, NW

• Who:

o Councilmember Charles Allen

o Audrey Fix Schaefer, Head of Communications, I.M.P./9:30 Club, The Anthem, The Atlantis, and Lincoln Theatre

o Andrew McMahon, musical artist (artist appearing with video message)

o Jess Sheer, Box Office Manager, The Anthem

o Stephen Parker, Executive Director, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)

o Bartees Strange, musical artist

o Edgar Dobie, Executive Producer, Arena Stage

o Todd Dupler, Chief Advocacy & Public Policy Officer of the Recording Academy

o Rebecca Medrano, Executive Director, GALA Theatre

o Kevin Erickson, Executive Director, Future of Music Coalition

• RSVP: Email Erik Salmi, Deputy Chief of Staff, at esalmi@dccouncil.gov

Today, when an entertainment venue offers tickets for performances, those tickets are often immediately purchased by big tech ticket scalpers, often illegally using BOTS, and then they charge exponentially inflated prices over what the artist and venue initially set with and none of the profit goes back to the venue, the artist, DC area businesses, or the District’s local economy.

A price cap is the core of this critical consumer protection bill as it limits the profit motive of these middlemen resellers. Concertgoers will still be able to sell a ticket if their plans change.

Learn more about the RESALE Act:

Councilmember Charles Allen introduced the Restricting Egregious Scalping Against Live Entertainment (RESALE) Act last year to protect DC music fans, venues, and artists often at the mercy of scalpers mass-purchasing tickets immediately after they go live – frequently using bots – and then reselling them at a significant mark-up. The bill also bans the sale of tickets which a reseller does not actually possess, called “speculative ticketing”, and requires bonding and registration for high-volume resellers. These provisions were included in the version of the bill that passed out of committee this week, though not the price cap.