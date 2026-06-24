David Nail Signs With 117 Entertainment, Carnival Music And New Frontier Touring

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Like a good baseball team, sometimes you have to recruit new players while sticking with the ones who’ve hit home runs and helped you win games throughout your career. Diehard baseball fan and acclaimed singer/songwriter David Nail has aligned with some great teammates for this incredibly exciting new season of new music and reinvigorated touring.

David has drafted 117 Entertainment’s Zach Farnum for management and public relations, alongside publicist Allison York, and New Frontier Touring’s Peter Loomis for worldwide touring representation. Rounding out the team is his publishing family, Carnival Music, led by Nail’s longtime friend and producer of his MCA albums, Frank Liddell, alongside President Brittany Hamlin and Emily McMannis. Together, these industry-leading partners are helping guide the next phase of Nail’s career as he continues his Down to the Studs Tour and prepares to release his highly anticipated new album, Flowers.

“One of the great honors of my career is to have been involved with David all these years. He is making his most inspiring music right now and it’s a lot of fun to watch. It’s moving to still be a part of such a wonderful artist and a beautiful career,” said Liddell.

“David Nail is one of the musical diamonds in the rough of our generation. His catalog is full of wonderful art, and I believe that the best is still within him and yet to be heard. I’m excited to renew and strengthen our partnership and continue lengthening his career trajectory,” said Farnum.

“David has had an incredible career and continues to connect with audiences in a real way through both his authentic songs and live show. We’re excited to welcome David Nail to New Frontier Touring and be part of the next phase of his touring career!” said Loomis.

Down To The Studs Tour Dates:

June 20 – Flaxton, ND – Burke County Fair*

July 11 – New Salem, ND – ND Country Fest 2026*

July 12 – Junction City, OR – Five Fourteen Winery

July 17 – Avon, CO – Beaver Creek Village

July 18 – Warrensburg, IL – Warrensburg Corn Festival*

July 25 – Rhinelander, WI – Hodag Park*

July 29 – Jefferson City, MO – Cole County Fair*

Aug. 26 – Dayton, OH – Levitt Pavilion Dayton*

Aug. 29 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Sept. 9 – Montgomery , NY – City Winery

Sept. 10 – Natick, MA – The Center For Arts In Natick

Sept. 11 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall

Sept. 12 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

Sept. 13 – Buffalo, NY – The Caz

Sept. 17 – Akron, OH – Musica

Sept. 18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

Sept. 19 – Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn

Sept. 20 – Columbus, OH – Natalie’s Grandview Music Hall

Sept. 30 – Louisville, KY – Bomhard Theater

Oct. 1 – St Louis, MO – City Winery

Oct. 2 – Iowa City, IA – First Avenue Club

Oct.3 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

Oct. 7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

Oct. 8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway Theater

Oct. 9 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

Oct. 10 – Aurora, IL – The Venue

Oct. 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable

Nov. 5 – Memphis, TN – 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall

Nov. 7 – New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah Wah

Nov. 10 – Tomball, TX – Main Street Crossing

Nov. 11 – Kenney, TX – The Kenney Store

Nov. 12 – Fredericksburg, TX – Rockbox Theater

Nov. 13 – Dallas, TX – Poor David’s Pub

Nov. 14 – McAlester, OK – The Brick

Nov. 15 – Tulsa, OK – Mercury Lounge