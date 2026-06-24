Influence Media Wins Bid to Acquire Anthem Entertainment’s Music Assets

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Influence Media Partners has reportedly won the bid to acquire Anthem Entertainment’s music assets, marking another major deal in the booming music rights market.

According to Billboard, the BlackRock-backed company submitted a winning offer valued at just over $650 million, beating out several other bidders in a competitive auction process.

Anthem Entertainment, a Canada-based music company, holds a wide range of publishing assets and recorded music royalties tied to major artists across multiple genres. As reported by industry sources, that catalog includes work connected to names like Rush and Timbaland.

Sources say the sale follows multiple previous attempts to offload the business in 2017 and 2022, both of which did not result in a deal. This latest round drew strong interest, with several offers reportedly landing between $500 million and $600 million before Influence Media emerged as the top bidder.

The deal was negotiated with the involvement of Goldman Sachs and is still expected to go through regulatory review before closing. According to reports, not all parts of Anthem are included in the transaction, as the focus is specifically on its music-related assets.