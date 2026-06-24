Japanese Superstar Ado Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Japanese superstar Ado has signed with WME for worldwide agent services in all areas, excluding Japan.

Ado is in the midst of an impressive run of festival appearances and headline tour dates, following the release of her life-inspired autobiographical novel, Vivarium, and her first-ever live-action music video earlier this year. Her recent single, “Haru Ni Mau,” is the theme song for the ABEMA original romance reality series “Today, I Fell in Love.” Earlier this month, Ado was announced as the performer of “Monstruo,” the official theme song for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of BLUE LOCK, the bestselling soccer manga phenomenon that has become one of Japan’s most successful modern franchises. The film will open on August 7 in Japan.

In May, Ado headlined Zipangu 2026 in Los Angeles, the largest J-pop festival ever held in North America, co-presented by her management agency Cloud Nine and Goldenvoice, the team behind Coachella. Her 2026 schedule also includes headlining the Grove Stage at Lollapalooza, headlining SUMMER SONIC 2026 in Japan, as the first Japanese female solo artist, and historic solo stadium concerts at Japan’s Nissan Stadium in July, firmly establishing her as the definitive voice of modern J-pop worldwide.

Ado’s 2025 “Hibana” tour was unprecedented for a Japanese artist. The 34-date tour drew more than 500,000 fans worldwide and brought her across five continents, spanning Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America to play the biggest international venues of her career. Ado made history as the first Japanese artist to sell out prestigious Western arenas like Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and Newark’s Prudential Center.