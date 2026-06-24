Keli Holiday Signs Global Publishing Deal With BMG

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) – Keli Holiday has signed an exclusive global publishing deal with BMG, marking a major step forward for the fast-rising music project.

According to BMG, the agreement formalizes an ongoing partnership with Adam Hyde, the artist behind Keli Holiday and one half of the electronic duo Peking Duk.

The deal comes after a strong breakout period for Holiday, driven by the success of his music and growing global audience. As reported by The Music Network, his single “Dancing2” became a viral hit, topping TikTok Australia’s Viral Chart and gaining traction across multiple platforms.

The track also achieved major chart success, reaching the top of the ARIA Australian Singles Chart and earning high placements internationally.

Holiday shared his excitement about the new partnership, saying, “I’m so stoked to be signing with BMG. I’ve been lucky enough to know the whole crew for quite a while, and the one thing I know more than anything is that BMG know how to push music but, more importantly, they care about music.”

He added, “To be part of a family like that is a true honour, and I can’t wait to see what we do in the future together.”

BMG executive Heath Johns also praised the artist, stating, “Keli Holiday is one of the most refreshing and impactful Australian projects we’ve seen in a long time.”