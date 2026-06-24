Live Music Society Awards $844K To 29 Independent Venues Through 2026 Music In Action Grants

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Music Society (LMS) has announced the 29 recipients of its 2026 Music in Action grants, awarding a total of $844,000 to small independent venues across the U.S.

The funding will support programs focused on building community connections, improving access to live music, and helping emerging artists grow. It will also go toward enhancing the concert experience for fans, performers, and venue staff.

Since launching in 2020, LMS has distributed nearly $6 million to 250 venues nationwide, supporting projects designed to strengthen local music scenes and promote long-term sustainability.

Now in its fourth year, the Music in Action program continues to back venue-led ideas that focus on creativity, inclusivity, and community impact. The 2026 class spans 19 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, showing the wide reach of independent venues across the country.

“This is an exciting time for Live Music Society. Through Music in Action projects and One Night Live tours, we’re finding new ways to support the people who make live music happen. Whether it’s helping a venue try something new or helping an artist get on the road, we’re focused on creating more opportunities for artists, audiences, and communities to connect.” — Gavin Berger, Board President, Live Music Society

This year’s grantees include a mix of projects aimed at improving community well-being and expanding music access. Caffè Lena in Saratoga Springs, New York will launch a program that partners with healthcare providers to offer concert access focused on mental wellness.

In New Orleans, Preservation Hall will expand its student field trip program, giving more young people hands-on experience with live music.

Other venues are focusing on community-driven events. Trans-Pecos in New York City will host “Sound Summit,” a series of events bringing together musicians, artists, and local vendors. In San Francisco, The Riptide will launch a new festival highlighting local, emerging, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ artists.

Meanwhile, Drytown Social Club in California will expand its Latin music series to connect new audiences with live music while celebrating regional culture.

Alongside the grants, LMS also released a new episode of its American Road Trip video series. The episode highlights Los Angeles venues Sam First and The World Stage Performance Gallery, along with a performance by the Becca Stevens Trio.

LMS is also continuing to grow its One Night Live touring initiative, launched in 2025 to support independent venues and emerging artists. The program helps offset touring costs and connect artists with new audiences, and has already supported multiple tours with partners across the industry.

The full list of Music in Action grantees includes:

Ars Nova Workshop (Philadelphia, PA)

Bishop Hill Creative Commons (Bishop Hill, IL)

Cafe Colonial (Sacramento, CA)

Caffè Lena (Saratoga Springs, NY)

The Dance Hall (Kittery, ME)

Drom (New York, NY)

Drytown Social Club (Drytown, CA)

The End (Lafayette, CO)

The Free Man (Dallas, TX)

Happy Dog (Cleveland, OH)

La Casa de la Cultura Isabelina (Isabela, PR)

The Monarch (Louisville, KY)

Monks Jazz Club (Austin, TX)

Next Stage Arts Project (Putney, VT)

Nova Arts (Keene, NH)

Odin & Freja’s Place (Scandinavia, WI)

One World Brewing (Asheville, NC)

Preservation Hall (New Orleans, LA)

The RiffRaff Arts Collective (Princeton, WV)

The Riptide (San Francisco, CA)

The Rosette (Austin, TX)

The Royal Music & Arts Center (Glenside, PA)

Safety Harbor Music & Arts Center (Safety Harbor, FL)

The Silverlake Lounge (Los Angeles, CA)

Songbyrd Music House (Washington, DC)

The Starry Plough Pub (Berkeley, CA)

Tom’s Daiquiri (Denton, TX)

Trans-Pecos (Ridgewood, NY)

ZOLA (Spokane, WA)