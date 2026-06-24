London Venue Rebrands With New Name

LONDON (VIP-BOOKING) – London entertainment destination Outernet London has rebranded its live music venue from HERE to Outernet Live as part of a new strategic and programming direction.

The 2,000-capacity venue, located beneath the wider Outernet district in central London, originally opened as the largest new music venue to be built in central London since the 1940s. The venue is equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system and sits within the immersive media and entertainment complex known for its large-format digital screens.

According to the company, the rebrand is intended to create closer alignment between Outernet Live and the wider Outernet district, offering artists and brands additional creative and commercial opportunities across the site`s venues, public spaces and digital screens. The venue will also introduce new premium hospitality offerings.

Artists scheduled to perform at Outernet Live this year include Primal Scream, Young Miko and Arcane Roots. Outernet’s screen spaces have also hosted music-related activations and performances featuring artists such as Ed Sheeran, Oasis, Rod Stewart, Madonna, Louis Tomlinson and Pearl Jam.

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO of Outernet, said: “We are developing a whole new programming strategy for Outernet Live with our in-house programming team and Legends Global and we will supercharge the line up. We want artists and their fans to have the very best time at Outernet Live and this really is a rebirth of our music venue.”

The Outernet district incorporates London’s historic Denmark Street, home to a number of music businesses including artist retail spaces and instrument retailers, alongside longstanding music shops.