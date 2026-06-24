Make Wake Artists Adds Matt Shay As General Manager, Adds Bella McCormick And Chris Ryan To Roster

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Make Wake Artists announces Matt Shay as its first general manager, joining a company that has grown from a single-artist management firm into a full-service artist services company in just over a decade. Shay will oversee a team of nearly 50 that manages a roster of award-winning artists, offering in-house marketing, tour strategy, content planning, merchandise development, and more.

“I’ve long admired what Kappy has built with Make Wake, and from the inside, it’s even more impressive.” Shay said. “The depth of the staff, the strength of the leadership team, and the range of services spanning merchandise, digital, label services, publicity, brand partnerships, writer/producer management and beyond create a truly robust platform for artists to build long-term careers. Kappy is a visionary founder, and he and the team have created a culture and infrastructure that is one of one in this business. I’m thrilled to be joining Make Wake and to help build on this incredible foundation as we take the company and its artists into the next chapter.”

Shay brings more than 30 years of music industry experience spanning artist management, A&R, label leadership, and film and television production. He most recently founded ARTIST MGMT, and previously served as President of C3 Management, where he oversaw a roster that included The Head And The Heart, Modest Mouse, Mt. Joy, Jack Harlow, Future, and The Strokes. Prior to his management career, he spent a decade at the RCA Music Group, rising to SVP of A&R/Marketing and General Manager of the RCA imprint Black Seal, where he worked with artists including Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, and Alicia Keys. He joins Make Wake alongside his own roster of artists, including Bella McCormick and Chris Ryan.

The appointment marks the latest step in Make Wake Artists’ ongoing expansion. Founded in 2015 by Chris Kappy, the company began with a single artist, Luke Combs, and a clear point of view: that artists deserve management built around them. In the decade since, Make Wake has grown into a full-service operation with artists spanning country, Americana, folk, pop, and more. Its in-house artist services team executes everything from tour strategy and release planning to brand partnerships, content development, digital, public relations, and merchandise. Adding a general manager reflects both the scale the company has reached and the infrastructure it continues to build.

“I met Matt five years ago and we hit it off right away,” Kappy said. “He understood my vision and respected that I wanted to do things differently because everyone told me what I was doing wasn’t ‘how things are done here.’ Matt brings that ethos to Make Wake. I wasn’t looking for someone who would simply agree with everyone. I needed a forward-thinking leader who could challenge conventions and continue to move us forward. Our culture is thriving, and adding him to the organization is a win for our team, our artists, and the future of Make Wake.”