Nederlander Concerts Expands Talent Buying Team

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – The California-based concert promotion and venue management company headquartered in Los Angeles, has appointed veteran live entertainment executive Todd Miller as a talent buyer, expanding its programming team as the company continues to grow its concert operations.

Miller joins Nederlander Concerts after most recently serving as a talent buyer for Live Nation Entertainment`s Pacific Northwest office. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the live entertainment sector, spanning talent buying, venue operations and strategic development. During his career, he has booked and produced thousands of concerts, comedy shows, family entertainment events and special productions.

“We’re entering another season of growth at Nederlander Concerts, and adding someone with Todd’s caliber of experience is an important investment in our future,” said Nederlander Concerts CEO Alex Hodges. “He brings a deep understanding of talent buying, strong industry relationships, and a passion for creating memorable live experiences. We’re excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to the impact he will have across our organization.”

Founded in 1970, Nederlander Concerts is one of the largest independent concert promoters in the United States. The company presents thousands of events annually across California and the western US, working with artists across multiple genres. Its venue portfolio includes the Greek Theatre, the San Jose Civic and several regional amphitheatres and theatres.

The appointment follows Nederlander Concerts’ recent acquisition of the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in California, marking the company’s first venue acquisition.