NYC Musician And Google Vet Launch Lutely

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After 25 years in the music industry as a producer, audio engineer, DJ, artist, and record label owner (Crown Digital Records), New York City entrepreneur turned Detroiter, Kyle Jekielek has launched direct to consumer platform Lutley alongside former Google Director of Product Management Jonathan “JR” Rochelle. JR is best known for inventing popular spreadsheet program Google Sheets with Farzad “Fuzzy” Khosrowshahi.

The startup’s mission is to help artists release music faster, make more money, and build stronger relationships with their fans. Allowing labels and independent talent alike to sell direct to fans, keep 100% of what they earn, and create every drop asset automatically from a single upload, Lutely is a jog in the right direction as the landscape shifts in favor of the creator over major corporation.

With artists under more pressure than ever to release content consistently, Lutely positions itself as a complementary companion to help recoup production costs in-conjunction with radio and streaming campaigns. Unique features like CleanCut, which detects explicit language automatically then generates a fully customizable release-ready clean version, help set artists up for success in the areas of sync licensing and brand partnerships. Additional automated release components include transcribed lyrics, stems, standard cover art, lyric videos, mastered audio, Spotify Canvas, and Apple Motion Artwork.

Jekielek will take charge as Chief Executive Officer and Rochelle will serve as his second in command as Chief Product Officer. Jon Jekielek will serve as Executive Vice President while Nick Schaubeck will step into the role of Chief Technology Officer.

Early adapters of the latest consumer facing digital pipeline in music tech include NEMS, Deante Hitchcock, Roc Marciano, Benny The Butcher, Ransom, Dave East, V Don, and ElCamino.

“All the assets that artists and labels have to deliver to get their music ready for streaming platforms is backbreaking, especially considering the pathetic economics. Lutely automates all the busy work that comes along with releasing music and lets artists keep 100% of their sales,” says Jekielek.

Reiterating, Rochelle adds “From my perspective having created productivity apps, and then going deeper into music creation, it was obvious that artists and labels had an opportunity to leverage technology, including AI, to ease the burden they have creating and managing audio and video assets. That burden keeps growing, with social media and new distribution opportunities, and we wanted to provide one solution, Lutely, which has the tools they need to help them grow their revenue.”