Prescription Songs Signs Jake Hess In JV With 7Hills Music And David “Messy” Mescon

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS, in a joint venture with 7Hills Music and producer David “Messy” Mescon, is thrilled to announce the recent signing of Jake Hess. The Nashville-based songwriter, artist, and musician was brought into the company by Prescription Songs’ A&R Sophia Battaglia and 7Hills Music’s Hannah Montgomery Bay-Schuck.

Georgia native Jake Hess was raised in a family deeply rooted in Gospel music, an upbringing that continues to influence his songwriting. Since relocating to Nashville, Hess has steadily made a name for himself in the country community, and has upcoming cuts with Chase Matthew and Dalton Davis. Frequent collaborators include David “Messy” Mescon, Matt Mulhare, Phil Morgan, and fellow Prescription Songs signees Seth Michael and Will Terry, among others.

Of this exciting new partnership, Hess says, “Prescription’s global reach, plus 7Hills’ Georgia roots, made perfect sense for a guy whose musical tapestry has been woven by several influences, but still has a yearning to create something that feels like home. This team doesn’t just want me in the building, they want me to feel like an important part of a bigger picture. I believe we’re going to accomplish great things together.”

7Hills Music founder and Prescription Songs A&R consultant Hannah Montgomery Bay-Schuck is equally as excited adding, “From the first time I met Jake, I was drawn to both his talented songwriting skills and the kind of person he is. His unique ability to connect through songwriting, paired with his focused work ethic, makes him someone people naturally want to create with. We’re so excited to welcome him to 7Hills and Prescription Songs and can’t wait to see what we build together.”

“Jake is not only a fantastic artist and songwriter, but an even better human!” adds Prescription Songs Nashville A&R Sophia Battaglia. “I’m such a fan of everything he does and feel so lucky to be a part of his creative journey. I look forward to watching him thrive, and am thrilled to welcome him to RX songs!”

David “Messy” Mescon, producer, friend and frequent collaborator shares, “Jake Hess is one of the most talented, genuine, and capable songwriters of today. He will be a key in crafting the future of country music.”