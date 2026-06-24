SXSW 2027 Music Showcase And Panel Picker Applications Open

SXSW can be overwhelming. But securing an official showcase slot remains one of the music industry’s premier opportunities for international discovery, sync pitching, and networking.

If you want to keep your application fees as low as possible, you will want to submit early before the tier prices jump.

Here is everything you need to know about the SXSW 2027 Music Showcase deadlines and how to apply.

Key SXSW 2027 Music Showcase Deadlines

June 23, 2026: Showcase Applications Open (Lowest Rate)

Showcase Applications Open (Lowest Rate) September 1, 2026: Application Rate Increase

Application Rate Increase November 20, 2026: Final Application Deadline

To get your music in front of the programming committee, submit your application directly on the SXSW Showcase Applications Page.

SXSW PanelPicker and Pitch Applications Open

Music showcases aren’t the only gateway to Austin opening up today. If you are looking to speak or launch a music tech startup, two other major application windows have arrived:

SXSW PanelPicker: Have a burning industry topic, data presentation, or educational session you want to lead? The PanelPicker is now open for session proposals. The deadline is tight for this one—it closes on July 26, 2026 . Submit your ideas via the SXSW PanelPicker Portal.

Have a burning industry topic, data presentation, or educational session you want to lead? The PanelPicker is now open for session proposals. The deadline is tight for this one—it closes on . Submit your ideas via the SXSW PanelPicker Portal. SXSW Pitch: If you are a founder scaling an early-stage music tech startup or a new piece of creative technology, SXSW Pitch applications also open today and run until November 11, 2026. Learn more at SXSW Pitch.