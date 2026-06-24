The Rolling Stones Release Brand New Official Podcast ‘Speaking In Tongues’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Featuring brand new, world exclusive interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood and narrated by Norah Jones, the new official podcast Speaking In Tongues, offers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at the creation of The Rolling Stones’ highly anticipated new album, Foreign Tongues released globally on July 10 via Capitol Records.

Over six episodes Speaking In Tongues takes listeners inside the studio on an intimate and exclusive journey tracing the story of the inspiration, writing and recording of the new album. Starting in the wake of the band’s 2023 universally acclaimed Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, Mick, Keith and Ronnie will reflect on their songwriting process, studio techniques and the creative influences and collaborators that shaped Foreign Tongues.

Utilizing exclusive behind-the-scenes studio outtakes and never-before-heard new songs and with The Rolling Stones as their guides, listeners will hear how riffs became songs, how lyrics took shape and discover how the band navigated the challenge of staying true to their remarkable legacy while pushing forward creatively.

Alongside the band the podcast also features contributions from producer Andrew Watt and The Cure’s Robert Smith and Steve Winwood (who both appear on the new album) and the record’s cover artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn.

The series is presented by lifelong Stones fan (and sometime collaborator) Norah Jones.