Ana Cristina Cash Signs Management Deal With Rebecca Warfield

(NASHVILLE, Tenn. — June 25, 2026) Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ana Cristina Cash has signed a management agreement with established entertainment executive Rebecca Warfield, marking a significant new chapter in the artist’s career.

Warfield, a respected artist manager, entrepreneur, and entertainment strategist, brings more than two decades of experience developing global, multi-platform initiatives for some of the biggest names and companies in music and entertainment. Recognized for her strategic vision, talent development expertise, and work in building impactful teams, Warfield has guided artists and creative brands through periods of significant growth while operating at the intersection of music, media, and technology.

“Rebecca has an incredible ability to see the big picture while also understanding the unique qualities that make an artist stand apart,” says Ana. “Her experience, vision, and passion for developing talent make her the ideal partner as we continue building the next phase of my career.”

Her current client roster includes musician, photographer, and humanitarian Julian Lennon; chart-topping singer-songwriter David Archuleta; songwriter Alexi C; and Superfan Live, the boutique agency known for its work with artists and public figures like Metallica, Bon Jovi, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alabama Shakes, Oprah Winfrey, and President Barack Obama.

Warfield was born and raised in the deep woods of northwest Montana and now splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. Her career started in 2003 in the talent department at Dick Clark Productions, working on the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. There, she became immersed in country music for eight consecutive years and worked on nearly 100 other TV productions, including the Golden Globe Awards, American Music Awards, World Music Awards, and many more. Warfield transitioned into artist management, working for Larry Rudolph on Britney Spears’ management team during the historic comeback era, the Circus Tour, and Femme Fatale album cycles. She then went on to sign and manage Steven Tyler alongside Aerosmith for five years. Warfield orchestrated his move to Nashville, immersing him in Music City, and launched his solo music and touring career, overseeing his first solo album that went to the top of the country charts with Big Machine Records, coordinating major brand partnerships—including back-to-back Super Bowl commercials, and establishing Janie’s Fund, which raised more than $7 million in its first three years. Her work also included managing world tours, television appearances, philanthropic initiatives, many licensing opportunities, and numerous creative ventures.

Additionally, Warfield founded the music and technology festival FuzeNation in partnership with Live Nation Canada and spent three years overseeing talent for the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway.

She holds an MBA from Pepperdine Graziadio, where she sits on the board of the Institute for Entertainment, Media, and Sports and serves as an adjunct professor, teaching graduate students the art, business, and heart of talent representation.

“I met Ana 13 years ago and have been following her life and career ever since. She has always been a talented and hardworking singer and songwriter dedicated to her craft. I’m honored to be on board, joining forces in this next phase of her rapidly growing, multifaceted music career,” Warfield shares.

Ana fuses the luminous spirit of her Miami roots with the rich traditions of country music. A lifelong performer, she began her career at age six on Univision’s Sábado Gigante and signed with Sony Music Latin at just 15 years old. Since then, Ana has built a diverse career performing in multiple languages, collaborating with country legends such as Loretta Lynn and Latin superstars including Emilio Estefan Jr. and Chris Pérez of Selena y Los Dinos, and appearing on prestigious stages including the White House, the Kennedy Center, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Ryman Auditorium, while frequently performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

Now living in Tennessee with her husband, Grammy-winning producer John Carter Cash, she has recorded music in Nashville for more than a decade, primarily at the historic Cash Cabin studio. Ana has contributed to Grammy-winning projects, signed a global publishing deal with BMG Rights Management, and continues to carve out her own distinctive path. Her latest album, The Sunshine State, showcases the unique blend of country, Latin, and Americana influences that define her sound.