Blood, Sweat & Tears Singer David Clayton-Thomas Dies At 84

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – David Clayton-Thomas, the powerful voice behind the legendary band Blood, Sweat & Tears, has died at the age of 84. He passed away on June 24, 2026, at a hospital in Toronto, according to reports from multiple news outlets.

Born David Henry Thomsett on September 13, 1941, in Surrey, England, Clayton-Thomas later moved to Canada, where he was raised. According to reports, his early life was difficult, marked by struggles that eventually shaped his strong and soulful musical style.

Clayton-Thomas rose to fame in 1968 when he joined the jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat & Tears. As reported by CBC News, his voice helped lead the group to major success, blending rock, jazz, and rhythm and blues into a unique sound that defined an era.

He is best known for hit songs such as “Spinning Wheel,” “And When I Die,” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy,” which became staples of late 1960s and early 1970s music. According to multiple reports, the band’s success included Grammy awards and millions of records sold worldwide.

“David was a long time friend,” says CelebrityAccess senior writer Larry LeBlanc. “I met him in 1964 and I talked to him by phone about 10 days ago. He had retired from performing but he remained feisty. His accomplishments were enormous both with an earlier Canadian career followed by his breakthrough in America with Blood, Sweat & Tears. He was one of the best singers of his generation.”

In a statement shared after his passing, his publicist described him as: “One of the most recognizable voices of his generation. He sang the hell out of every song he touched, soaring and sunny one moment, a deep and somber shade of blue the next.”

Beyond his work with the band, Clayton-Thomas continued a long career as a solo artist and performer. According to reports, he was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received multiple honors for his contributions to music.

RIP