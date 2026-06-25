EBONY Announces The Return of STAMPED In Celebration Of Black Music Month

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – EBONY is proud to announce the return of STAMPED, its annual celebration of Black Music Month. The 2026 edition, titled “Gentlemen of Sound,” highlights a selection of 30 Black male artists who are pushing music forward and staying top of mind in cultural conversations as summer begins.

This year’s STAMPED list recognizes artists whose creativity, influence, and momentum help define today’s music landscape. Across genres, these artists are innovating, expanding the possibilities of sound, and creating work that deserves to be championed.

“STAMPED is our way of honoring the artists who are not only making music, but moving culture,” said Eden Bridgman, CEO of EBONY. “With Gentlemen of Sound, we’re shining a light on the voices, artistry, and undeniable impact of Black male artists whose rises continue to shape the industry.”

The 2026 STAMPED artists are curated by EBONY staffers Savannah Taylor and Kenyatta Victor, and bios are written by Wongo Okon, bringing a thoughtful editorial lens to each featured talent and their contributions to music and culture. The 2026 STAMPED: Gentlemen of Sound featured artists include:

Isaia Huron, Josh Levi, Gabriel Jacoby, Camper, PHABO, Terrace Martin, Lekan, WanMor, Jordan Ward, 4Batz, Mon Rovìa, Khamari, ANTHNY, BLK ODYSSY, Tone Stith, Zeddy Will, Immanuel Wilkins, Armanii, Buddy Red, Sekou, The Paradox, Hunxho, Dave, Ayetian, Valiant, WSTRN, Coutain, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Rema, and Mike Clark Jr.