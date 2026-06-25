First Set Of Performers Announced For The 2026 Canadian Country Music Awards

SASKATOON (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is thrilled to announce an all-Canadian first wave of performers for the 2026 CCMA Awards, taking place at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK on September 19. The 2026 CCMA Awards will also shine the spotlight on the long-standing contributions the host province, Saskatchewan, has made to the genre.

Country music’s biggest night in Canada will feature triple platinum-certified, 19x CCMA Award Winner Dean Brody, 6x CCMA Award winners, including 3x consecutive Group or Duo of the Year wins James Barker Band, double-platinum, 10x CCMA Award winning duo The Reklaws, 3x CCMA Award Winner, including the 2025 CCMA Award for Album of the Year Owen Riegling, and homegrown Saskatchewan stars, including Tenille Arts, Hunter Brothers, Kalsey Kulyk, and Jess Moskaluke.

“Unveiling the first wave of performers for the CCMA Awards is always a special moment, offering an exciting glimpse into what promises to be an incredibly memorable night for country music in Canada,” says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “This remarkable group of artists each bring something different to the stage, and we’re thrilled that fans across the country get to experience this extraordinary, one-night-only evening live from Sasktel Centre.”

“Saskatoon sits in the heart of Treaty 6 Territory, and we are proud to welcome country music fans from coast, to coast, to coast, to our shared home this September,” shares Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, Saskatoon Tribal Council. “Hosting Canadian Country Music Week is an opportunity to celebrate our community, our culture, and the spirit of partnership that defines this city. On behalf of the Saskatoon Tribal Council, I invite everyone to experience the warmth and hospitality of our people and to be part of a celebration that brings us all together.”

Adds Mayor Cynthia Block, “This is just the beginning. As more performers are announced and the countdown continues, the excitement here in Saskatoon keeps growing. We can’t wait to welcome artists, industry leaders and fans from across the country for what promises to be an incredible celebration of Canadian country music, and an unforgettable week for our city.”

“Today’s announcement turns anticipation into action. With talent like this taking the stage at SaskTel Centre, the 2026 Canadian Country Music Week and Awards will put Saskatoon in front of the entire country and we’re ready to show off everything this city does best. Grab your tickets, book your room at one of Saskatoon’s Best Hotels, and be part of a week Saskatoon will be talking about for years,” says Stephanie Pocha, CEO, Discover Saskatoon

“The 2026 Canadian Country Music Week and Canadian Country Music Awards will reinforce Saskatchewan’s reputation as an outstanding host of major events that bring people, industries, and communities together,” adds Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Alana Ross. “As talent announcements begin, the Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to support this exciting event that will gather country music fans from all over Canada to experience our province’s world-class hospitality.”