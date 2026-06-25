Jasmine Amy Rogers Set To Star In Broadways Return Of ‘The Sound Of Music’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Tony-nominated, Broadway star, and Melody Place recording artist Jasmine Amy Rogers is set to star in the Broadway revival of “The Sound of Music,” with performances scheduled to begin in Spring 2027.

Rogers will play the beloved lead role of Maria, a young woman turned governess to the seven children of the von Trapp family. Returning to Broadway for the first time in nearly 30 years, “The Sound of Music” revival performances will be held at the iconic Lincoln Center Theater.

Under the direction of Lear deBessonet, the production is scheduled for a limited run beginning April 15, 2027. With music and lyrics by Rodgers & Hammerstein, the award-winning show is hailed “among the best-known and most-loved of American musicals” by The New York Times. Additional cast members will be announced in the coming months.

“The Sound of Music” follows Rogers’ breakout debut as the titular role in “BOOP! The Musical” on Broadway. Her vibrant and powerful performance earned her Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World awards in 2025, as well as a Tony nomination. This fall, she will star as Ericka in “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” with the Manhattan Theatre Club, opening September 28.