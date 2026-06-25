Jay Siegan Presents Welcomes Kate London As Attorney, Client And Procurement Relations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Jay Siegan Presents announced today the addition of Kate London as Attorney, Client & Procurement Relations, based in Los Angeles.

London joins JSP with three decades of music industry experience, including executive roles at Warner Records, Interscope, and Global Music Rights. Her background spans artist relations, deal structuring, complex partnerships, and rights management—the operational infrastructure that powers the entertainment industry.

In her role, London will advise on strategic partnerships, business development, and high-stakes negotiations as JSP continues expanding its footprint across live events, comedy production, and streaming content.

“Kate spent her career at the highest levels of the music industry,” said Jay Siegan, Founder and Executive Creative Director. “She understands how deals actually get made. That rigor is exactly what we need as we grow across multiple verticals.”