Michele Page Joins SoundExchange As General Counsel

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange has appointed veteran entertainment attorney Michele Page as its new General Counsel. In the role, Page will oversee the organization’s legal operations, including regulatory matters, enforcement, rate proceedings, corporate governance, and compliance. She will also join the executive leadership team and report to President and CEO Michael Huppe.

“Michele brings deep legal expertise, sound judgment, strategic acumen, and a strong understanding of the evolving music and technology landscape,” Huppe said. “As SoundExchange continues to grow and innovate in service of creators and our worldwide partners, Michele’s leadership will be an invaluable asset for our team.”

Page joins SoundExchange from Peloton Interactive, where she served as Vice President of Legal, overseeing legal matters related to music, content strategy, copyright, royalties, and rights management. Earlier in her career, she held senior legal positions at Nielsen, Vevo, EMI Music Publishing, Sony Music Entertainment, and Pryor Cashman LLP.

“I’m honored to join SoundExchange at such an important moment for the music industry,” Page said. “I look forward to working with this talented team to help advance its efforts on behalf of the music community.”