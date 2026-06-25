SiriusXM Honors Clive Davis With The Launch Of The Clive Davis Channel

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – SiriusXM is honoring the life and legacy of legendary music executive Clive Davis with the launch of The Clive Davis Channel. SiriusXM’s The Clive Davis Channel is available now through Thursday, July 2 on channel 300 and on the SiriusXM app.

The channel celebrates the visionary whose unparalleled career helped shape the soundtrack of generations. Hear the music and stories behind iconic artists Davis championed, including Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Barry Manilow, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brooks & Dunn, and hundreds more. From pop and rock to R&B and country, his influence can be heard across virtually every genre.

The Clive Davis Channel will also be airing stories from Clive himself, about key moments in his career spanning six decades, along with highlights from some of music’s greatest artists and songs. Stories from Clive include how he first heard Whitney Houston, envisioned greatness for Bruce Springsteen, found Janis Joplin’s voice to be life changing, and so much more and it can all be heard exclusively on the SiriusXM channel.

SiriusXM listeners will hear music of over 150 notable artists who, alongside Clive Davis, have helped shape the music industry. With songs from Bob Dylan, Barbra Streisand, Billy Joel, Janis Joplin, Busta Rhymes, Barry Manilow, The Grateful Dead, Alicia Keys and many others, The Clive Davis Channel is the ultimate destination for music fans.

Additionally, fans will hear archival stories and reflections about Clive Davis from musicians including Carlos Santana, Deborah Cox, Dido, Dionne Warwick, Johnny Mathis, Jon Secada, Kenny G, Naughty By Nature, Ray Davies of The Kinks, Ray Parker Jr., Shaggy, Tony Orlando, Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire, Wyclef Jean, and more.

“Few people have shaped the sound of modern music the way Clive Davis has. His extraordinary vision, unwavering belief in artists, and unparalleled ability to discover and nurture talent have left a true mark on generations of musicians and fans alike. We are proud to honor Clive with The Clive Davis Channel, giving listeners an opportunity to celebrate his remarkable legacy through the artists, songs, and stories that define one of the most influential careers in music history,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer.