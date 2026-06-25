Soundmouse Names David McIninch As General Manager

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – David McIninch has been named General Manager of Soundmouse, effective June 29. In this new role, McIninch will oversee Soundmouse’s global operations as the leading music cue sheet reporting and monitoring provider for the broadcast and entertainment production industries. He reports to BMI’s President and COO, Todd Horvath, and will be based in New York City.

Soundmouse, acquired by BMI in June, will continue to operate as an independent entity while benefiting from BMI’s support to further improve the services it provides to its clients, the industry, and music creators worldwide.

“I’m excited to welcome David to Soundmouse as its dedicated GM to oversee its client relationships and innovation strategy,” said Horvath. “Dave is a seasoned leader who will work closely with the Soundmouse team across their offices in London, Japan, Korea, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria, and Greece, to build on their success and accelerate the company’s growth and trajectory.”

McIninch brings more than 20 years of global experience in driving transformative growth in the technology and finance spaces, building and scaling diverse organizations, leading M&A transactions, and overseeing marketing, sales, strategy, and business development. He joins Soundmouse from Transit Technologies, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, driving revenue and leading the company’s growth initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to lead Soundmouse during this exciting time of opportunity,” said McIninch. “The company has established itself as a technology leader and premier service provider in the thriving cue sheet space, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate and even better serve our stakeholders.”

Before Transit Technologies, McIninch was the SVP and GM of Fiserv, where he led the fastest-growing business in its fintech segment and focused on enterprise transformation. Among other senior executive roles before that, McIninch spent nearly ten years at ADP, overseeing marketing strategy and international product management.