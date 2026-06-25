The Rolling Stones Release New Single And Video For ‘Jealous Lover’

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones today release their new single “Jealous Lover” alongside a music video directed by Chris Barrett & Luke Taylor (Radiohead / Jack White) and starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charles Melton. The single is the latest to be unveiled from their forthcoming studio album Foreign Tongues, due for release on July 10th. The video is available to watch exclusively on Amazon Music.

“Jealous Lover” comes with another track from Foreign Tongues, “Divine Intervention,” which is 1 of 2 tracks from the album to feature The Cure frontman, Robert Smith.

As anticipation for the album continues to build, “Jealous Lover” offers another compelling example of the band’s remarkable ability to move effortlessly between musical styles. Following the upbeat pop-rock energy of the previous single “In The Stars,” the new track embraces a soulful R&B groove, anchored by a captivating falsetto lead vocal from Mick Jagger.

Drawing on the band’s lifelong connection with rhythm and blues, “Jealous Lover” combines infectious melodies, rich musicianship, and sharp lyrical observations. Jagger delivers a pointed warning to an over-inquisitive lover, bringing humour, attitude, and vivid imagery to the song’s narrative.

“Jealous Lover” Credits

Mick Jagger – Vocals, Background Vocals

Keith Richards – Electric Guitar

Ronnie Wood – Electric Guitar

Darryl Jones – Bass

Steve Jordan – Drums, Percussion

Steve Winwood – Rhodes, Organ

Andrew Watt – Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, Synthesizers, Piano

Matt Clifford – Synthesizers

“Divine Intervention” Credits

Mick Jagger – Vocals, Background Vocals, Percussion, Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar

Keith Richards – Electric Guitar

Ronnie Wood – Electric Guitar

Darryl Jones – Bass

Steve Jordan – Drums

Andrew Watt – Synthesizers & Background Vocals

Robert Smith – Electric Guitar

Steve Winwood – Piano & Organ

James King – Tenor Saxophone, Alto Saxophone

Ron Blake – Trumpet

In addition to “Jealous Lover,” Episode 1 of The Rolling Stones podcast Speaking In Tongues is released today via all major podcast platforms. Over six episodes, Speaking In Tongues takes listeners inside the studio on an intimate and exclusive journey tracing the story of the inspiration, writing and recording of the new album. Starting in the wake of the band’s 2023 universally acclaimed Grammy Award-winning Hackney Diamonds, Mick, Keith and Ronnie will reflect on their songwriting process, studio techniques and the creative influences and collaborators that shaped Foreign Tongues.