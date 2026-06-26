Ellie Goulding Returns To WME For Worldwide Representation

LOS ANGELES (vip-booking) – Ellie Goulding has signed with WME for worldwide representation across all areas, marking a return to the agency. She was previously represented by CAA.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Goulding’s sixth studio album, I Know Too Much, due on September 4 via Polydor. The album’s lead single, Black Prada Dress, was released earlier this month.

Goulding is one of the UK`s most commercially successful artists, with more than 55 billion global streams and over 44 million albums sold. A BRIT Award winner and Grammy and Golden Globe nominee, she has earned multiple multi-platinum certifications and was among the first recipients of the BRIT Billion Award.

She shares the record with Adele for the most UK No. 1 albums by a British female artist and holds the record for the most UK Singles Chart entries by a British female solo artist. Goulding has also achieved four UK No. 1 singles and remains one of the most consistently charting British female artists on the US Billboard Hot 100 this century.

Beyond music, Goulding has served as a UN ambassador since 2017 and a WWF ambassador since 2022. She was awarded an MBE in 2025 for services to biodiversity and climate action, and has also spoken publicly in support of greater gender equality and safer working environments within the music industry.