HarbourView Equity Partners Announces Strategic Partnership With Hitmaking Collective Wolf Cousins

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), a multi-strategy investment firm focused on premium intellectual property across music, entertainment, sports and media, today announced a strategic partnership with Wolf Cousins, the internationally renowned songwriting collective founded by producers and songwriters Shellback and Max Martin. As part of the transaction, HarbourView has acquired the publisher’s share of select compositions written by the Wolf Cousins collective.

“At HarbourView, we invest in culturally relevant intellectual property and the visionary creators behind it,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView Equity Partners. “Max Martin and Shellback continue to hold their place as hitmakers in contemporary music, and through Wolf Cousins they have built an extraordinary creative ecosystem spanning generations and genres. We are proud to partner with them and help steward the legacy of this remarkable catalog.”

“Wolf Cousins was founded to bring songwriters and producers together in an environment built on collaboration, mentorship and creative development,” said Shellback and Max Martin. “HarbourView’s long-term vision and respect for creators make them a natural partner for this body of work.”

Founded by Max Martin and Shellback, the Wolf Cousins collective includes an acclaimed roster of songwriters and producers such as Ilya Salmanzadeh, Oscar Holter, Tove Lo, Ludvig Söderberg, Jakob Jerlström, Oscar Görres, Ali Payami, Robin Fredriksson and Mattias Larsson, whose work has contributed to a vast catalog of global hits.

The partnership includes select compositions performed by artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo, DNCE and Demi Lovato. Featured titles include chart-topping songs such as Taylor Swift’s “Style” and “…Ready For It?,” Ariana Grande’s “Problem,” “Into You,” and “No Tears Left To Cry,” The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face,” Imagine Dragons’ “Believer,” Ellie Goulding’s “Love Me Like You Do,” Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High)” and DNCE’s “Cake By The Ocean.” Several compositions included in the partnership are also featured in & Juliet, the hit Broadway and West End musical built around the music of Max Martin.

Warner Chappell continues to administer the catalog.