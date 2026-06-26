High Sierra Foundation, Harper House And Backline Enter JV To Create Backstage Wellness Village

GRASS VALLEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) – High Sierra Foundation, in collaboration with Harper House Music Foundation (HHMF) and Backline, is proud to announce the launch of the Backstage Wellness Village at the 2026 High Sierra Music Festival.

Funded by HHMF to create a dedicated backstage support hub for artists and crew, the Backstage Wellness Village will provide free wellness and recovery services to musicians, touring professionals, and production staff who help bring the festival to life. The inaugural Wellness Village will offer support services such as: eye care and vision support, massage practitioners and bodywork recovery space, mental health case management, sobriety and recovery support, and more.

Created in 2003 to support the charitable activities surrounding the High Sierra Music Festival, the High Sierra Foundation has been connecting the power of live music to community impact for over two decades. The Foundation and the festival are distinct and separate entities — the festival remains an independent for-profit production, while the Foundation pursues its own philanthropic mission, leveraging the festival’s platform and audience as a powerful activation point.

Backline has been on the front lines, providing in-person support at major festivals, including Kilby Block Party, Red West, and All Things Go, NYC. At High Sierra Music Festival, Backline Case Managers will offer sessions throughout the weekend, providing detailed Care Plans with mental health resources that are specifically tailored to each individual’s needs. They will facilitate a twice-daily, confidential sobriety meeting space with a local practitioner. Backline will donate take.care wellness pouches to provide people with helpful products for the weekend. They’ll also bring in a chiropractor and an optometrist to provide physical support.

Studies show that between 73% and 80% of independent musicians report experiencing symptoms associated with mental illness, with rates climbing even higher among younger artists ages 18–25. At the same time, many touring musicians and crew members lack consistent access to healthcare benefits and wellness resources while on the road.

“Touring artists and their crews give in ways most audiences never see — physically, emotionally, financially”, says Bo Carper, Board Chair at High Sierra Foundation. “We’re deeply grateful to Harper House and Backline for helping us bring skillful, dedicated care backstage. The Wellness Village is our way of honoring the hard-working music industry professionals who make all of this possible.”

Hilary Gleason, Backline Co-founder and Executive Director, says, “It’s incredibly meaningful to be a part of bringing mental health and wellness to the artists and crew at High Sierra. This is a legacy festival that continues to evolve, and I am so happy to see it grow to provide this kind of human-first care for the people who make it all so special.”

Established in 2024, HHMF is rooted in the belief that music is a vital and universal source of connection, joy, and meaning and seeks to help artists share their work, lead stable and healthy lives, and preserve their unique legacies. Through grantmaking, strategic investments, and collaborative partnerships, HHMF supports a diverse music ecosystem while addressing critical infrastructure and funding gaps across the industry.

With a commitment to funding the first High Sierra Backstage Wellness Village, this aligns with Harper House’s Mental Health & Wellbeing initiative, where they provide funding and support for festivals such as Newport Folk & Jazz, Biscuits and Banjos, and the Hudson River Music Festival. Harper House underwrites the Neal Casal Clinical Fellowship, now in its fourth year and a driving force behind Backline’s clinical capacity. In 2026, the program reached a new milestone with the launch of the Harper House Fellowship, which allows Backline to retain top clinical talent while welcoming a new Fellow to deepen the organization’s support across the music community.

“This partnership with High Sierra Foundation and Backline represents exactly the kind of on-the-ground commitment our Mental Health & Wellbeing initiative was built for. Artists and their crews deserve dedicated care directly where they work, and High Sierra Music Festival is exactly the kind of community where this work belongs.” – Michele Augis, HHMF, Managing Director