REPORT: Mari Group In Talks For Potential ATG Entertainment Acquisition

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Mari Group is reportedly in the running to acquire global theatre operator ATG Entertainment, according to multiple industry reports. However, no deal has been confirmed at this time. ATG Entertainment is one of the largest theatre operators worldwide, with more than 70 venues across the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Spain.

According to reports citing people familiar with the matter, Mari Group—founded by TKO CEO Ari Emanuel—is in advanced talks with private equity firm Providence, which owns ATG Entertainment.

The potential transaction is valued at around £4.5 billion (approximately $6 billion). The company has been preparing for a possible sale in recent months, as its current owner explores options to exit its investment.

Mari Group, launched in 2025, has been expanding quickly across the live entertainment space. Its portfolio already includes assets in ticketing, events, and sports, signaling a broader push into global entertainment infrastructure.

Neither Mari Group, ATG Entertainment, nor Providence have publicly confirmed the deal, and reports note that all parties have declined to comment on the ongoing discussions.