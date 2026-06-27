Backstreet Boys Move To Trademark Their Voices

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Backstreet Boys are taking a new step to protect one of their most recognizable assets—their voices.

BSB Entertainment has filed a trademark application for the spoken phrase, “Hi, we’re the Backstreet Boys,” in an effort to safeguard their vocal identity as artificial intelligence continues to blur the lines between authentic and AI-generated performances.

If approved, the sound trademark could give the group another legal tool to challenge unauthorized AI-generated content that imitates the band’s voices. Similar to how companies use trademarks to remove counterfeit products online, the filing could help platforms identify and take down content that falsely suggests it was created or endorsed by the Backstreet Boys.

The filing follows efforts by other artists seeking additional legal protections against AI-generated impersonations. As generative AI becomes more accessible, performers and rights holders are searching for ways to prevent their voices from being copied without permission and to preserve the authenticity of their work.