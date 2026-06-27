Gibson Announces Leadership Transition

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Gibson, Inc., has announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Cesar Gueikian has decided to step back from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer and transition into a new role as an advisor to the Board, effective July 31, 2026. In addition to serving as a member of the Board, Gueikian will remain actively involved at Gibson, focusing on his work with the Company’s artist community as global artist ambassador and serving as a strategic thought partner to the leadership team. Anne Rohosy, Chief Commercial Officer, will serve as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer while the Board works with a leading executive search firm to identify a permanent successor.

“For 13 years, Cesar has poured his passion, creativity, and relentless commitment into Gibson. On behalf of the Board, we thank Cesar for his transformative leadership and the important role he has played in rebuilding the foundation of the Company,” said Nat Zilkha, Executive Chairman of Gibson’s Board of Directors. “Cesar came to us ready to step back from the day-to-day operating role and focus his energy where he has always been most passionate – working directly with artists and being close to the music. We are grateful that he will remain part of the Gibson family through his continued service as a Board member, strategic advisor, and artist ambassador.”

“Gibson is part of my DNA. It has been the honor of my life to help lead Gibson and to work alongside the people who bring this Company to life every day,” said Gueikian. “Gibson is something special – to musicians, to fans, to everyone who has ever picked up a guitar and felt that connection. I am incredibly proud of what we have built together: our team, our culture, our artists, and our global community of artists and fans. I hope to have left a legacy that will be remembered in Gibson’s history as a progressive era. I have enormous confidence in Anne and in the future of this Company, and I look forward to my next chapter as a shareholder, Board member, and artist ambassador. Gibson’s best years are still ahead, and I’m excited to be part of what this Company will go on to achieve.”

“Gibson means so much to musicians and music lovers around the world, and I am honored to step into this role at such an important moment for the Company,” added Rohosy. “I have spent my time here focused on how we connect with our customers and grow the Gibson name — and that focus does not change. I look forward to working closely with Cesar, the Board, and our leadership team to ensure continuity and build on the strong foundation already in place.”

Zilkha continued, “Anne is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of Gibson, our brands, our customers, and our people. She has an outstanding record of building global businesses, developing strong teams, and connecting iconic brands with consumers around the world, and the Board has full confidence in her ability to support a smooth transition.”