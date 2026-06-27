Iranian Singer Bahar Movahed Releases US/Iran Project ‘Together Yet Alone’

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Bahar Movahed’s new album Together Yet Alone, released on Adhyâropa Records, is a unique and beguiling project, in terms of both purely musical values and backstory. The Iranian-born and now California-based singer, releasing her first album since the acclaimed 2012 album Goblet of Eternal Light, has created a passionate and unprecedented ode to her Persian classical roots, with great reverence for the ancient radif tradition and free of the restrictions she had faced as a female singer in Iran.

Special circumstances allowed for the album to materialize, including the long-distance California/Tehran partnership with Navid Dehghan, one of the most respected Persian classical musicians and composers in Iran. During the Covid-19 lockdown, Movahed carefully crafted new music over a year of rehearsals with Dehghan through WhatsApp, flying to Tehran in November of 2021 for three days in the studio with his accomplished 14-piece Ghamar Ensemble.

During the evolving process of the back-and-forth between the singer and composer, Movahed comments, “All of a sudden Navid sent me just a few lines of the song ‘Together Yet Alone.’ I said, ‘This is it. This is the centerpiece of our album, and the rest of the album should go around that.’ I could connect to it immediately, and I knew that many people could feel the same.”

Goblet of Eternal Light was recorded with the master Kurdish tanbour musician Ali Akbar Moradi back in Iran, released only after Movahed migrated to the United States in 2010. Although the album was well-received by critics and listeners, she clarifies that “my first album was in Kurdish, but this is my first solo album in Farsi, my own language. I really wanted to showcase what I learned during the last 15 years.”

“You want to still show all the emotion and the spiritual journey of this music, and you want to transfer that message. That’s what the whole ensemble and Navid have been trained for and also have been striving to do. They’re trying hard to keep this music alive.”

Movahed is presently a pediatric orthodontist by day in Orange County, California. Her talents include playing piano, the Kurdish tanbour, and other instruments, and a visual arts sideline as a gifted caricaturist.