Lee Abrams: The New Rock N Roll

The New Rock n Roll: Why Information and Technology Are the Cultural Drivers of Our Time

Rock n Roll has found new relevance—but it lives more in spirit than in sound.

Two Eras, One Nation

It’s 1955. Rock n Roll explodes onto the scene, electrifying post-war America with raw energy and unbridled optimism. Fast forward to 2026, and the same country finds itself in the throes of a collective nervous breakdown. Different times, same nation.

Perhaps it’s the moment we’re living through, but the parallel is striking. What Rock n Roll did to music, we now have the opportunity to do with information and technology. That’s what truly syncs with modern culture—and it’s been building for a while.

Looking Backward to Move Forward

From an innovation standpoint, Rock n Roll now looks backward. Sure, new music styles continue to emerge, but the grand forward vision has shifted. The mass appeal, the world-changing impact—those days for Rock n Roll are likely behind us.

But don’t misunderstand. This doesn’t mean it’s dead. Far from it. In fact, Rock n Roll is remarkably alive in the 21st century—just differently. The magic now lies in immersing ourselves in its deep, unbelievably rich history and applying the spirit to a wide range of possibilities beyond music

Music industry veterans typically fixate on “new music.” But there’s a fresh kind of magic in mining the past—and only a thin layer of that history has been touched. Mining means discovering what’s out there, watching bands perform their catalog at today’s well-honed level, and exploring sister genres. Music will always move people, and other forms will continue to engage the world. But that “Rock n Roll thing”? It’s now focused on the past—and that’s fine. It’s also extremely lucrative. A pretty good time to be a miner.

The New Rock n Roll

Information and technology have become what drives mainstream culture—the new Rock n Roll.

Rock n Roll is a timeless attitude that resonates worldwide. It’s more than a sound; it’s an M.O. And that M.O. is now being applied to non-musical initiatives with remarkable success.

In its purest sense, Rock n Roll means:

INNOVATION | ATTITUDE | SWAGGER | NEWNESS | BIG MASS APPEAL | RE-INVENTION | CREATES FANS, NOT USERS | POWERFUL | CHANGING | ARTFUL | REBELLIOUS | INTELLIGENT (in a mass appeal way) | LADEN WITH MONEY, INFLUENCE, AND POWER

Done right, it looks like:

DYLAN | STONES | HENDRIX | CHUCK BERRY | SPRINGSTEEN | BEATLES | PINK FLOYD

…artists defined by lasting impact, integrity, quality, and connection to the soul of the nation.

These same qualities now define the new Rock n Roll—information and technology. Today’s information merchants can and often do go cheesy, manufactured, short-lived, and soulless. Sound familiar? It’s the digital equivalent of disposable pop music. (Though, of course, plenty of amazing pop exists too.)

Where We Stand

In many ways, information delivery is where music was in the 1950s—poised for something new. And something new is happening before our eyes. The very fact that you’re reading this blog is relatively new.

Where music once defined culture, it’s now often an add-on—something that enriches technology, like a video game with an amazing soundtrack, a film elevated by sound design, or an environment to chill in. An experience enhancer.

The music business, in many ways, ate itself. Why? Because those controlling it forgot they were in the Rock n Roll business. They got absorbed by the bullshit and lost sight of the core principles that made it matter.

I don’t blame the industry entirely—it was inevitable as the art evolved from the streets to the boardroom.

The Pulse of the Nation

INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY IS THE NEW ROCK N ROLL.

I love music as passionately as ever—many people do. But the pulse of the nation beats through screens, not stereos. The buzz, the excitement, the blank canvas—it’s all there. Arguments rage more about politics than songs. The action has shifted.

Looking back is great, enjoyable, and a rich business in its own right. There’s so much to discover. But looking forward? The excitement lies in information and technology-based discovery—not in waiting for the next artist with the lasting impact of Dylan, Beatles, Pink Floyd, or Zeppelin.

And for those who say those artists were special cases—yes, they were. But imagine the state of music without their driving influence on other artists. Without Elvis and The Beatles, Patty Page might have been voted the most important artist of the 20th century.

The Final Word

Rock n Roll music is rich, deep, and historic. Rock n Roll thinking is potent, timeless, and what will power the future.

ROCK N ROLL WILL NEVER DIE. The history is too rich, the thinking too powerful. May it join hands with the news and information era—passionate about the past and excited about the future.

Because the spirit of Rock n Roll isn’t about staying the same—it’s about reinventing what matters next.