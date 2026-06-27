Live Nation Pushes Back Against Former Executive’s $35 Million Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation is denying allegations made by a former executive who is seeking $35 million in damages, saying an independent investigation found no evidence to support his claims of financial misconduct.

The lawsuit, filed by former Executive Vice President of Development and Business Practice Nicholas Rumanes in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges he was wrongfully terminated after raising concerns about what he described as improper accounting practices and financial misconduct within the company. Rumanes claims he was recruited away from another executive position in 2022 to join Live Nation before ultimately being fired in 2025. He is seeking $35 million in damages.

Live Nation strongly disputes those allegations in a statement to The Los Angeles Times:

“His contract was not renewed after failing to meet expectations. He did not raise these allegations during his employment, only doing so months after his departure, and an independent investigation found no evidence to support them. We will respond through the appropriate legal process.”

According to the complaint, Rumanes alleges he repeatedly raised concerns about the company’s business practices during his tenure and was dismissed in retaliation. His attorneys also contend he was hired under false pretenses, claiming the role he ultimately performed differed significantly from the position he was originally offered.

While Rumanes’ claims focus on alleged retaliation and wrongful termination, Live Nation maintains the allegations are meritless and says it intends to vigorously defend itself in court.