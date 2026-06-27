RTM Audio Unveils AI Detection Tool To Help Identify AI-Generated Music

FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) – Recording the Masters (RTM) Audio has introduced a new tool designed to help determine whether a recording was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The company announced the launch of its AI Music Detection platform, a technology built to analyze audio files and estimate the likelihood that a track contains AI-generated content. The tool is intended for music companies, distributors, labels, streaming platforms, publishers, and rights holders looking to add another layer of verification as AI-created recordings become more common.

According to RTM Audio, the system examines a range of audio characteristics to distinguish AI-generated music from recordings created by human performers and producers. After analyzing a file, the platform generates a confidence score indicating the probability that AI was used in the creation process.

The company says the technology can support copyright protection efforts, help identify potential fraud, and assist organizations in maintaining accurate metadata and licensing records as generative AI becomes increasingly integrated into music production. The platform is also designed to help businesses verify content before distribution or monetization.

“As AI-generated music becomes increasingly sophisticated, the industry needs reliable tools to distinguish between human-created and AI-generated content,” the company said in a press release announcing the platform. “Our goal is to provide music professionals with greater transparency and confidence when evaluating audio.”