RÜFÜS DU SOL Makes History With Four Sold-Out Nights At Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL has added another milestone to its touring career, becoming the first electronic act to sell out four consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden (MSG).

The historic run at the iconic New York venue took place June 25-28 as part of the group’s 2026 North American tour. According to the band, the four-night stand also set a new venue record for the most tickets sold by an electronic artist in MSG’s history.

The achievement comes as demand for the trio’s live shows continues to soar. After initially announcing two performances at Madison Square Garden, overwhelming fan response led to the addition of two more dates, all of which sold out before showtime.

The New York performances featured special guest Maribou State and marked one of the biggest highlights of the band’s 2026 North American trek, which includes appearances at major venues and festivals across the United States and Canada.

The sold-out MSG run continues RÜFÜS DU SOL’s steady rise as one of the world’s top touring electronic acts. The group has built a reputation for immersive live productions and has consistently expanded into larger venues as its global audience has grown.

The trio will continue its North American tour before heading to additional dates later this year.