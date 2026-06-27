Suno Launches Spark Program To Help Independent Artists

CAMBRIDGE, MA (CelebrityAccess) – Artificial intelligence music platform Suno has expanded with the launch of Spark. This new artist development program helps unsigned musicians grow their careers through funding, mentorship, and marketing support.

Announced this week, Spark is designed for independent singers, songwriters, and producers who are releasing music under their own names. It provides selected artists with grants to fund creative projects, marketing resources to help reach new audiences, Suno writing camps, and direct access to provide feedback on new product features.

Artists accepted into the program will keep creative control and commercial ownership of their music. Per the press release, Suno also says participants will remain free to decide how and where they distribute their releases.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old, release music under their own name, and be unsigned independent artists. Suno has not disclosed how many artists will be selected for the inaugural class or the size of the grants being awarded.