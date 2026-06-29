2026 BET Awards Recap And Full Winners List

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2026 BET Awards delivered plenty of memorable moments Sunday night during a celebration of Black excellence at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Making his debut as BET Awards host, comedian Druski kept the audience laughing throughout the night with a mix of sketches, celebrity interactions and self-deprecating humor.

One of the evening’s most emotional moments came when Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present Teyana Taylor with the BET Icon of the Year Award. Taylor, visibly stunned as Jackson walked onto the stage, embraced one of her longtime inspirations before accepting the honor through tears.

Taylor thanked her family, collaborators and fans while reflecting on her two-decade career as a singer, actress, choreographer and creative director. Jackson’s appearance drew one of the loudest ovations of the night and quickly became one of the ceremony’s most talked-about moments.

BET introduced a new honor by presenting Lauryn Hill with its first-ever Living Legend Icon Award. Before accepting the award, Hill’s influence was celebrated through an all-star tribute featuring SZA, Doechii, Doja Cat, Nas, Queen Latifah, Common, Tems, Rapsody, Tierra Whack and several others performing songs from throughout her groundbreaking career.

Hill then closed the tribute herself with a powerful performance of “Ex-Factor,” reminding viewers why her music continues to resonate decades after its release.

Beyond her emotional acceptance speech, Taylor left the ceremony as the night’s biggest winner. She collected four awards, including Icon of the Year, Fashion Vanguard Award, Best Actress and Video Director of the Year, capping one of the most successful nights of her career.

Music executive Sylvia Rhone was recognized with the Ultimate Icon Award, celebrating more than five decades of leadership across the recording industry. During her acceptance speech, Rhone reflected on the importance of artist development and preserving the human side of music in an increasingly technology-driven business.

BET Awards Full Winners List:

Album of the Year – Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Leon Thomas

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Clipse

Best Group – Clipse

Best New Artist – kwn

Video of the Year – Cardi B – “Outside”

Video Director of the Year – Teyana Taylor

Viewer’s Choice Award – Leon Thomas – “MUTT”

BET Her Award – Doechii featuring SZA – “girl, get up.”

Best Collaboration – Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar – “Chains & Whips”

Best International Act – RAYE

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – GloRilla featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music – “Rain Down On Me”

Best Actress – Teyana Taylor

Best Actor – Denzel Washington

YoungStars Award – Heiress Diana Harris

Sportswoman of the Year – A’ja Wilson

Sportsman of the Year – Jalen Brunson

Special Honors

Ultimate Icon Award – Sylvia Rhone

Living Legend Icon Award – Lauryn Hill

Icon of the Year – Teyana Taylor

Fashion Vanguard Award – Teyana Taylor

Pulse Award – Druski