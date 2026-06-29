2026 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize Long List Nominees Revealed

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – CBC presents the 2026 Polaris Music Prize has revealed the 20-nominee Long List for the second edition of the SOCAN Polaris Song Prize. Launched last year as part of Polaris’ 20th and SOCAN’s 100th anniversaries, the Song Prize rewards $10,000 for one winning song, split between the song’s Canadian performers and the song’s credited Canadian songwriter(s).

Similar to the Polaris Album Prize, the SOCAN Polaris Song Prize honours the Canadian song of the year, based on artistic merit, without regard to musical genre or commercial popularity.

The winning song will be revealed during the Polaris Concert & Award Ceremony, powered by FACTOR, taking place at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Tuesday, September 22. Tickets to the Polaris Concert & Award Ceremony are on sale now via the Massey Hall website. To celebrate the Song Prize Long List, Polaris is offering 15% off tickets with the code POLARIS15.

The 2026 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize Long List is:

Angine de Poitrine – Fabienk

Angine de Poitrine – Yor Zarad

Aquakultre – Gallows

Aquakultre – Holy

Begonia – My Fantasy Life

Blue Moon Marquee & Northern Cree – PUT YOUR FEATHERS ON

Mariel Buckley – Vending Machines

Cadence Weapon, Junia-T & DijahSB – Step Out

Charlotte Cornfield – Hurts Like Hell

Rochelle Jordan – The Boy

Les Louanges – Correct

Les Louanges – La journée va être chaude

No Joy, Fire-Toolz – Jelly Meadow Bright

Ouri – Paris (Ft. Oli XL)

PUP – Hunger For Death

Julianna Riolino – Seed

Sloan – No Damn Fears

Arielle Soucy – Varieties of Quiet

Patrick Watson & Martha Wainwright – House on Fire

Charlotte Day Wilson – Lean (feat. Saya Gray)

This is the first set of Song Prize nominations for everyone involved except Saya Gray, who was also nominated last year for their work “Shell (Of A Man).” The Song Prize Long List was created and voted forward by the 205 members of the Canada-wide Polaris Music Prize jury. The first-ever SOCAN Polaris Song Prize was awarded to Mustafa for “Gaza is Calling,” and was written by Mustafa Ahmed, Emmanuel Hailemariam, Simon Hessman and Nicolas Jaar.

With Canadian musicians creating more single releases annually, an award in this segment provides artists and songwriters with additional opportunities to be acknowledged and supported by Polaris, its partners, and the industry. Polaris aims to ensure these outstanding works receive the recognition they deserve. By expanding our awards, we strengthen our mission to celebrate and elevate the diversity and creativity of Canadian music.

The 10 finalist albums on the Polaris Music Prize Album Short List will be revealed on July 9 and the five nominee Song Prize Short List will be announced on July 29.