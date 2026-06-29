A2IM Indie Week Australia Announces 2026 Programming And Speakers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Fresh from a tremendously successful Indie Week conference in New York City earlier this month, A2IM (American Association of Independent Music) with AIR (Australian Independent Record Labels Association) has announced full programming and speakers for the 2nd edition of Indie Week Australia, set to take place July 29 in Adelaide, Australia, leading into the 10th anniversary of the Indie-Con Australia Conference, July 30-31. Over the three days of programming, Indie Week Australian Edition and AIR’s Indie-Con Australia conference will bring together industry leaders, label representatives, artists, journalists and distributors from across Australia and around the world.

“It’s incredibly exciting to return to South Australia for the second year of Indie Week Australian Edition and to welcome such a strong group of industry experts from across the global independent music community,” said Lisa Hresko, COO of A2IM. “Independent music has always been a global business, and the connections made through events like this help create new opportunities for trade, export growth, artist development, and long-term partnerships. We’re proud to continue strengthening the ties between the U.S. and Australia.”

“We are thrilled to announce our full program and speaker lineup for our 10th Indie-Con Australia conference, Australia’s largest independent music community gathering. I am especially delighted that AIR is expanding its global connections and building its partnership with A2IM, who will hold their second Indie Week Australian Edition as part of our events. We thank the South Australian Government through the Music Development office and all our supporting partners.” – Maria Amato, AIR CEO

The conference will feature an impressive lineup of newly announced international speakers including Larry Bringsjord (Fono, NOR), Kukuh Arfianto (Sun Eater Group, Indonesia), Mikael Aldo (YouTube Music, IDN), Joe Taylor (Untitled Records, UK), Michael Chase (MGM Digital, USA), Keith Tan (KiTbetter, SGP), Fiona Comendador (Symphonic, PHi), Morgan Perry (Third Man Records, USA), and David Barnes (Rhymesayers, USA).

Alongside the international speakers, hear from labels, artists and media, including Matthew Rogers, Fanny Lumsden, Poppy Reid, Harry Waugh, Dan Medland, Melody Forghani, Parvyn, Alyse Newman, Lars Brandle, Dr. Ash King, Annabelle Herd, Dean Ormston, and many more!

A2IM’s Indie Week Australian Edition will explore key topics, including New Opportunities in the Age of Disruption, Metadata to Money, The Fan Lifecycle, and Catalog as Strategy: Scaling Long-Term Music Assets. Delegates will also hear keynote presentations from Jason Peterson (Go Digital, USA) and Thaddeus Rudd (Mom+Pop Music, USA).

AIR’s Indie-Con Australia Conference will focus on: Touring, Artist-run labels and Self-Managed Artists, AI, Sync, Artist Development, Distribution, Gaming, Metadata, as well as a case study on Folk Bitch Trio, together with Spotlights on ASIA, AXEAN & Scandinavia, a YouTube Music/Sounds Australia Indonesia Focus workshop and many more.