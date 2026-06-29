Blake Duncan And Scott Hendricks Launch TAYCAN Entertainment

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Combining decades of hitmaking experience and creative leadership, Blake Duncan and Scott Hendricks have launched TAYCAN Entertainment, a Nashville-based independent music publishing and A&R company built to champion songwriters, develop artists, and cultivate exceptional songs.

They bring decades of experience spanning artist development, music publishing, A&R, songwriting, and record production, combining proven creative leadership with a shared passion for cultivating the next generation of hitmakers. Duncan will serve as the president of day-to-day operations for the company.

“I’m excited to launch TAYCAN Entertainment alongside Scott Hendricks,” says Duncan. “Scott has done it all, and I look forward to learning from him while helping push our creatives to reach their highest potential. Our goal is simple: find great songs, invest in great people, and build careers that last.”

A Louisiana native, Duncan has established himself as one of Nashville’s most respected creative executives. During his tenure as Senior Creative Director at Combustion Music, he helped develop and champion writers behind multiple No. 1 country songs while working alongside artists and songwriters including Corey Kent, Thomas Archer, Brett Tyler, Joybeth Taylor, Nick Sainato, and Austin Goodloe. Before Combustion, Duncan held creative and A&R roles at Dreamlined Entertainment, where he worked closely with Keith Stegall and was recognized by MusicRow as one of its Next Big Things.

Joining Duncan is one of country music’s most accomplished producers and executives. Throughout an award-winning career spanning more than four decades, Hendricks has produced 82 No. 1 singles and 126 Top 10 hits while helping launch and shape the careers of Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Hunter Hayes, Trace Adkins, John Michael Montgomery, and many more. A former President and CEO of Capitol Records Nashville and former Executive Vice President of A&R at Warner Music Nashville, President and CEO of Virgin Nashville, Hendricks has earned and/or produced songs that have earned countless CMA, ACM, and GRAMMY Awards and remains one of the industry’s most influential creative leaders.

“I couldn’t be happier starting TAYCAN Entertainment with Blake Duncan,” adds Hendricks. “I haven’t met an executive with Blake’s passion for songwriters, knowledge, and work ethic in years. Together, we’re building a company centered around creativity, relationships, and helping writers reach their full potential. I truly believe the best is yet to come.”