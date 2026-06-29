Drake’s OVO Locked In Legal Fight Over $4 Million Loan

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Drake’s lifestyle and apparel company, OVO, is facing a legal dispute with one of its investors over a loan worth approximately $4 million, with both sides filing lawsuits over what remains owed under the financing agreement.

According to Billboard Canada, the Toronto-based company, founded by Drake, Noah “40” Shebib, and Oliver El-Khatib, received approximately CAD $5.2 million (about US$3.7 million) in financing from Florida-based lender Applied Real Intelligence (A.R.I.) during a fundraising round in the summer of 2025.

According to court filings, the relationship deteriorated earlier this year after A.R.I. alleged OVO defaulted on the loan by making late interest payments. OVO subsequently repaid the principal under a forbearance agreement. Still, the lender claims the company also owes a contractual “make-whole” fee of roughly CAD $5.3 million (about US$3.8 million), along with additional interest, legal fees and expenses. A.R.I. argues the fee was designed to guarantee a minimum return on its investment if the loan was repaid before maturity.

OVO disputes that claim. The company filed suit in a Toronto court on June 2, asking a judge to declare that the additional payment is not required because the specific conditions that would have triggered the make-whole provision never occurred. OVO contends A.R.I. never formally accelerated the debt before negotiating the repayment agreement.

A.R.I. responded days later by filing its own lawsuit in Vancouver, seeking to recover what it says is more than CAD $6 million through the disputed fee, default interest and other contractual costs. In a statement, the lender said it worked with OVO for months to resolve the matter without litigation but is now seeking to enforce its contractual rights through the courts.

Representatives for Drake and OVO have declined to comment beyond the allegations outlined in the legal filings. The claims made by both parties have not yet been tested in court.