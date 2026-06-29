Musically Fed Announces Second Annual Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Garage Sale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – Musically Fed has officially announced its Second Annual Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Garage Sale auction, taking place November 13–16, 2026, via eBay, bringing together the music industry and fans to support hunger relief and reduce food waste across the country.

The online auction will feature rare music memorabilia, backstage collectibles, signed merchandise, used stage gear, vinyl, tour memorabilia, and one-of-a-kind fan experiences donated by artists, bands, promoters, managers, venues, and touring professionals throughout the live entertainment industry.

Funds raised through the Great Rock ‘N’ Roll Garage Sale will help support Musically Fed’s expanding efforts to recover and redistribute surplus food from concerts and live events, reduce unnecessary waste within the entertainment industry, and provide meals and resources to underserved communities nationwide.

“Every concert generates excess, especially food,” said Maria Brunner, Executive Director of Musically Fed. “Our mission is to ensure that surplus food from live events reaches people facing hunger instead of ending up in landfills. This event helps raise awareness while bringing the music community together around a cause that directly impacts local communities nationwide.”