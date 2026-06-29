Oak View Group Names Scott Hallgren As General Manager Of Grand River Center And Five Flags Center

DUBUQUE, IA (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, and operators of the Grand River Center and Five Flags Center, has named industry veteran Scott Hallgren, CVE, as General Manager for the Grand River Center Convention Center and Five Flags Center. Hallgren relocated to Dubuque, IA, from Ottumwa, IA, where he most recently served as Executive Director of the Bridge View Center.

“Scott is an exceptional leader with a strategic vision and commitment to excellence,” said Greg O’Dell, President, Venue Management, Oak View Group. “His ability to create successful revenue-generating initiatives while building strong, collaborative teams has consistently delivered lasting impact and long-term success.”

“We are excited to welcome Scott to the Oak View Group team and look forward to how he will help us find the best way to welcome more people to each facility. He has a wealth of experience that will help OVG and the City make even more meaningful connections with the community.” Matt Kalcevich, Parks and Recreation Director, City of Dubuque.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to join and lead our OVG Dubuque team as we work together with our community partners to build on what has already been accomplished and to serve our community and region,” said Hallgren. “There are so many exciting projects and opportunities going on at all the venues that will allow us to better position ourselves for growth and to best serve all our guests, and I’m grateful to be able to be a part of this as we reimagine and recreate our future!”

As General Manager, Hallgren will lead the Oak View Group team in continuing to grow the convention, entertainment, and event business throughout Dubuque and the Tri-State region. Since beginning his role on June 1, 2026, he has focused on strengthening partnerships, enhancing the guest experience, and identifying opportunities for growth across Grand River Center and Five Flags Center. Hallgren is committed to building the success of these venues and keeping them premier destinations and strong economic drivers for the region.