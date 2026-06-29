Prescription Songs Signs Producer, Songwriter And Multi-Instrumentalist Delmar

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS is pleased to announce the signing of Delmar, a Honduran-born, Miami-raised music producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist known for blending forward-thinking Latin and pop influences with a distinct, instrument-driven sound. Delmar joins the company through Prescription Songs’ VP of A&R, Chris Martignago.

Christian Carcamo, known professionally as Delmar, has become a go-to collaborator for artists such as Andry Kiddos and Senseless Optimism, while also producing and co-writing records for Bratty, Elsa y Elmar, Ivan Cornejo, Kxllswxtch, 1nonly, Pouya, Tommy Richman and more. Now living in Los Angeles, his closest studio collaborators include producers Frank Rio, Danny Parra, Dav Julca and Jack Lawless and Joe Jonas of DNCE.

Not limited to behind-the-scenes work, Delmar has also built a presence as an artist, with releases featured across major Spotify playlists including New Music Friday US, New Music Friday Latin, Tear Drop, Tirade and Gris.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Delmar to the roster,” says Chris Martignago, VP of A&R at Prescription Songs. “He’s one of those rare creatives who can seamlessly move between producer, writer, and artist, bringing a distinct perspective to everything he touches. Beyond the talent, what really stands out is his exceptional work ethic and commitment to fully realizing an artist’s vision no matter the genre. We believe Delmar is just getting started, and we’re proud to be part of the team helping him bring great art into the world.”

“Delmar has been a rising star of talent and profound musical vision in the underground for several years. That he is now breaking out to the mainstream is a testament to how many young fans need and want originality in their listening experience,” shares Jeff Bowers from Wax Management.

Delmar adds, “This all happened very organically and somewhat unexpectedly. Prescription signed an artist I was already working with and believed in, and that naturally opened the door for us to connect. What began as a random connection quickly turned into something that felt right.

“I wanted to partner with people who understood where I’m headed creatively and genuinely wanted to be a part of that journey. That energy made this an easy decision. I’m grateful to be joining such a talented team at Prescription and excited for all that’s to come.”