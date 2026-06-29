THE·TEAM Promotes Three Senior Leaders To Executive Vice President

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — THE·TEAM has promoted three longtime executives—Sam Alpert, Joe Atamian and Mike Greisch—to Executive Vice President, marking the first internal EVP promotions since the agency launched its music division in 2021.

The promotions recognize each executive’s role in helping expand the agency’s music business while contributing to its growth, artist roster and leadership team.

“These promotions reflect the kind of leadership we believe in — people who have built their careers here, who lead with integrity, and who consistently show up for our artists and for each other,”* said Lee Anderson, Co-President of THE·TEAM’s music group. “Joe, Mike, and Sam have each played an important role in defining what THE·TEAM has become since launch, and we’re proud to recognize that impact as they step into this next chapter.”

Based in New York, Alpert oversees the agency’s global tour marketing, pricing, and ticketing operations. Since joining the company in 2014, he has built multiple departments, including tour marketing, artist marketing, and global pricing, while recently expanding THE·TEAM’s tour marketing presence into Asia with a team in Singapore. His client work includes campaigns for Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Disclosure, Fred again.., ODESZA, Kaytranada, ZEDD, and The Postal Service.

Chicago-based Atamian has been with the organization since 2007, helping guide its evolution from Monterey Peninsula Artists to Paradigm and now THE·TEAM. Known for developing artists from the early stages of their careers, his roster includes Noah Kahan, The Lumineers, Black Pumas, Iron & Wine, Sam Barber, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, and Max McNown.

Also based in Chicago, Greisch represents a roster that includes Dave Matthews Band, Phish, Caamp, Dispatch, Ray LaMontagne, Jason Mraz, Foy Vance, Briscoe and The 502s.

The promotions come as THE·TEAM continues to expand its global music business following the company’s rebrand earlier this year. Today, the agency represents artists across live touring, brand partnerships and other areas while operating in more than 70 cities across 28 countries.