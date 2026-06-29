TKO Artist Management Announces Staff Promotions

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – TKO Artist Management proudly announces internal staff promotions. The artist management firm, owned and operated by veteran entertainment executive TK Kimbrell, handles entertainment management and strategy for a diverse roster of esteemed clients.

Megan Pavlovic has been promoted from Project Manager to Artist Manager, working with artists such as GRAMMY-nominated artist Jamey Johnson, Toby Keith, Clay Walker and The Bacon Brothers. A 2016 graduate of Saint Anselm College, Pavlovic has worked in Nashville’s entertainment industry for nine years.

Jordan Bernal has been promoted from Management Coordinator to Artist Manager, working with rising Warner Records Nashville artist Colton Dawson, Jamey Johnson, Jackson Dean and Mac McAnally. He’s been with TKO since 2022 following his graduation from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Ben Sojka has been promoted from Management Coordinator to Manager, Publishing & Internal Operations, following five years with the firm. Additionally, he is part of the management teams for The Bacon Brothers, Toby Keith, Chris LeDoux, Ned LeDoux, Mac McAnally and Clay Walker. Sojka graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2019 and has since supported the operations of the company’s staff and artists.

“Megan, Jordan, and Ben continue to be integral pieces of the TKO team. They care deeply for our artists and are constantly evolving as professionals in this business,” says Cassie Petty, Vice President of TKO Artist Management.