UK Court Upholds Ruling In PRS For Music Royalties Case

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling dismissing a legal challenge against PRS for Music over the way it distributes so-called “black box” royalties, dealing another setback to a proposed class action led by Blur drummer Dave Rowntree.

According to Law Gazette, the appeal centered on PRS for Music’s long-standing practice of distributing unmatched royalties—payments that cannot be linked to a specific songwriter or publisher due to missing or incomplete usage data. These royalties, commonly referred to as “black box” royalties, are currently distributed on a pro rata basis, using the same proportions as royalties that have been successfully matched to rights holders.

Rowntree, acting as the proposed representative for approximately 165,000 songwriter members of PRS, argued the system unfairly favored music publishers and abused PRS’s dominant position under UK competition law. The lawsuit sought as much as £200 million in damages and changes to how unmatched royalties are distributed in the future.

However, the Court of Appeal agreed with an earlier decision by the Competition Appeal Tribunal, finding the claim could not proceed because it failed to identify a workable alternative for distributing the unmatched royalties. The judges concluded there was no practical way to determine how the royalties should have been allocated when the very reason they remain unmatched is that the necessary ownership information is unavailable.

In its judgment, the court said an assessment of whether PRS’s distribution policy was unfair required a realistic comparison with another distribution method. Because no realistic alternative was presented, the court ruled there was no legal basis for the competition claim to move forward.

The ruling leaves PRS for Music’s existing royalty distribution system unchanged. PRS represents roughly 175,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, collecting and distributing royalties when copyrighted music is performed publicly, broadcast or streamed.